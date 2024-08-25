Blue Trust Inc. Invests $27,000 in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 19.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 220.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Price Performance

S stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 517,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on S shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Westpark Capital cut their price target on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.