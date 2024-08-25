Blue Trust Inc. Invests $27,000 in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 19.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 220.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
S stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.66.
In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 517,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on S shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Westpark Capital cut their price target on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
