Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 7,717.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPHR opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.41. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

