Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,220 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 143.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 108.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Mattel by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mattel by 14,185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth $76,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

