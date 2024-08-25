Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Certara by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Certara by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Certara by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 5,306.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

CERT stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

