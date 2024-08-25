Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth $718,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 14.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 14.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Kforce in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Kforce Stock Up 2.7 %

Kforce stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.55 and a twelve month high of $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Kforce had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Insider Activity at Kforce

In other Kforce news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $294,925.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kforce news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $411,688.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,252,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $294,925.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,439 shares of company stock worth $1,015,114. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Profile

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.