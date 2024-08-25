Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 389,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 914.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 124,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 111,982 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,576,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Shares of YPF opened at $21.07 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.89.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

