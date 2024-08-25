Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $142.74

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $142.74 and last traded at $140.82, with a volume of 86758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

Boot Barn Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.70.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 111.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

