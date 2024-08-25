Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,192,000 after buying an additional 22,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,129,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,185,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,620,000 after acquiring an additional 102,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,178,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,978,000 after acquiring an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $154.94 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $106.90 and a 1 year high of $164.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,445 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

