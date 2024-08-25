BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,923 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in BP during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 576.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BP from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

BP Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE BP opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

About BP

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.