Brandon O’brien Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $314,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,999.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brandon O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Brandon O’brien sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.08, for a total value of $150,040.00.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $314.57 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $321.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.46.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 997.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter worth about $896,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CorVel by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,155 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

