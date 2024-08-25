Brian D. Zook Sells 26,197 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $250,967.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.67 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $10.93.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

LILAK has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LILAK

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.