BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BV. Robert W. Baird raised BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BrightView in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BV. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth $13,086,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter worth about $9,857,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 28.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,140,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after acquiring an additional 695,987 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightView in the first quarter valued at about $6,673,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.65 and a beta of 1.29. BrightView has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BrightView had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $738.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

