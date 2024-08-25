British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.50

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 869326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

