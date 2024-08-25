British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
BTLCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.0953 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
