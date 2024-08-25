British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Get British Land alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BTLCY

British Land Price Performance

British Land Cuts Dividend

BTLCY opened at $5.36 on Friday. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.0953 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

About British Land

(Get Free Report

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.