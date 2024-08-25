Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $27.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.20%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

