Brokerages Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT at $175.20

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.20.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $185.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44 and a beta of 0.51. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $93.89 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.03 and a 200 day moving average of $167.74.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
