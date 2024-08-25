Brokerages Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Price Target at $8.57

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

Several analysts recently commented on AGL shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

agilon health Stock Performance

NYSE:AGL opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. agilon health has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.60.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in agilon health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in agilon health by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,256,000 after buying an additional 3,195,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,902,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 3,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 1,316,990 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

