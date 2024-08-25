Brokerages Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT at $137.00

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,386,004 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABNB stock opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

