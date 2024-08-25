Brokerages Set América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Target Price at $21.39

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.39.

AMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in América Móvil by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,891,000 after buying an additional 6,298,239 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,158,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,860 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,575,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 270.1% in the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,795,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,528,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.2608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

