Brokerages Set Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Target Price at $41.14

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,847,000 after buying an additional 219,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,860,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,421,000 after acquiring an additional 244,026 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,423,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,979,000 after purchasing an additional 75,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,852,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,626,000 after buying an additional 141,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,673,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,966,000 after acquiring an additional 589,530 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMKR opened at $33.37 on Thursday. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

