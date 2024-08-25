Brokerages Set Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target at $80.60

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.60.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECH. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:TECH opened at $72.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.64. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $85.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.29.
Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
Bio-Techne Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.
Bio-Techne Company Profile
Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.
Read More
