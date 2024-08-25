Brokerages Set Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) PT at $824.50

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $824.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $879.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $389.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $530.56 and a 12 month high of $896.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $851.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $788.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $4,249,526 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,628,694,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 99,208.6% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,474,733 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,248 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $510,353,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 836,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,802,000 after buying an additional 620,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 51,747.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 619,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 618,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

