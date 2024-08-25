Brokerages Set Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Price Target at $266.75

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.75.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $296.09 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $296.28. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.39.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,594,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

