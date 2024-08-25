Brokerages Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target at $116.00

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.00.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD opened at $123.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.47.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

