Brokerages Set Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) PT at $20.00

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTGC

Hercules Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

HTGC opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.39. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $21.78.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 57.82%. The firm had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.