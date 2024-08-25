Brokerages Set Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Target Price at $76.20

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Kemper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kemper

Kemper Stock Up 0.4 %

KMPR opened at $62.11 on Thursday. Kemper has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Kemper had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in Kemper by 105.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 815.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 268,569 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 1,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 317,212 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kemper

(Get Free Report

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.