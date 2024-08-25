Brokerages Set Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Price Target at $4.55

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KC

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 3.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 5.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 225,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.