Brokerages Set Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) PT at $3.71

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.71.

Several research firms recently commented on LCID. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,001,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 976,351 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

