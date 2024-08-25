Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) PT at GBX 322.50

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.50 ($4.19).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.55) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.09) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 335.90 ($4.36) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,599.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 211.50 ($2.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 339.40 ($4.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 310.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 278.25.

In related news, insider Stuart Machin sold 619,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £1,789,453.32 ($2,325,173.23). 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

