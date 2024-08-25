Brokerages Set Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target at $15.56

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NAVI opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. Navient has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. Navient had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navient will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Navient’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 1,762.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Navient by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 53,806 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Navient by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 31,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

