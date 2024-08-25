Brokerages Set Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Target Price at $19.63

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ ONB opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $750.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $498,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,935.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 194.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

