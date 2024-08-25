Brokerages Set SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Price Target at GBX 954.75

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 973.80 ($12.65).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,000 ($12.99) to GBX 1,050 ($13.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.34) to GBX 930 ($12.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,045 ($13.58) to GBX 985 ($12.80) in a research note on Tuesday.

Get SEGRO alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SEGRO

Insider Buying and Selling at SEGRO

SEGRO Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.60), for a total value of £968,190.60 ($1,258,043.92). 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SGRO opened at GBX 883.60 ($11.48) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 904.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 886.63. The company has a market cap of £11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,207.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 675 ($8.77) and a one year high of GBX 949 ($12.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.30.

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13,333.33%.

SEGRO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.