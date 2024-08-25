Brokerages Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Price Target at $44.10

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of ST opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -436.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

