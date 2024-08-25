Brokerages Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) PT at $265.57

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NYSE:TFX opened at $242.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $257.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

