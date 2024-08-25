Brokerages Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Price Target at $88.18

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKR. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,485 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timken by 1,905.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.95. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Timken's quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

