Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.69

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 101979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.41.
Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 4.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.83.
Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 112.50%.
About Brookfield Infrastructure
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
