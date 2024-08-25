Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.69

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 101979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.41.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.83.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 413.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.