Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$31.00 to C$34.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners traded as high as C$55.82 and last traded at C$44.25, with a volume of 506097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.18. The firm has a market cap of C$20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.