Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,182 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 9,640,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 946,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNR opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.17.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 113.39%.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

