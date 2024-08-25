Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Buys 431 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of META opened at $531.93 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.03 and a 1-year high of $544.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $502.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.69, for a total value of $431,404.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.69, for a total value of $431,404.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.24, for a total value of $8,906,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,377,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,680 shares of company stock worth $211,992,147. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

