Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of XOM opened at $114.74 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $452.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

