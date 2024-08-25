C Shelton James Sells 2,000 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) Director C Shelton James sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,885.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CSP Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ CSPI opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.38. CSP Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSPI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSP in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSP by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in CSP by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CSP by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 197,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 108,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.