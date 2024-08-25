C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives $30.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C3.ai

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

In other news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 317,768 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after purchasing an additional 568,369 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 2,547.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 862,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in C3.ai by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 66,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of AI opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.83. C3.ai has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $38.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. The business had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.