Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives $30.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.11.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CABA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, June 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance
Shares of CABA stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $292.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
