Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.68

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.68 and last traded at $104.68, with a volume of 51926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.38.

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Cabot’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In related news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $2,322,512.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,839.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cabot news, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $548,865.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $2,322,512.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,839.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

