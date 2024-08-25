Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.66

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.66 and last traded at $42.92, with a volume of 75024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.91.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,208. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth $117,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

