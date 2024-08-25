Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

CWH opened at $22.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. Camping World has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -563.25 and a beta of 2.54.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 479.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 142,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

