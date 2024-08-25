Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC) Director Acquires C$20,800.00 in Stock

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) Director Francisca Helena Quinn acquired 20,000 shares of Canada Nickel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.04 per share, with a total value of C$20,800.00.

Canada Nickel Price Performance

CVE:CNC opened at C$1.01 on Friday. Canada Nickel Company Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.89 and a 52-week high of C$2.24. The company has a market cap of C$183.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.32.

Get Canada Nickel alerts:

Canada Nickel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.