Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC) Director Acquires C$20,800.00 in Stock

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) Director Francisca Helena Quinn acquired 20,000 shares of Canada Nickel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.04 per share, with a total value of C$20,800.00.
Canada Nickel Price Performance
CVE:CNC opened at C$1.01 on Friday. Canada Nickel Company Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.89 and a 52-week high of C$2.24. The company has a market cap of C$183.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.32.
Canada Nickel Company Profile
