Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $96.56 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP opened at $82.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 89,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $207,850,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,969,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $948,585,000 after buying an additional 507,177 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 72,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 667,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

