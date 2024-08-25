Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Down to $14.56

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.56, but opened at $13.29. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 260,405 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Canadian Solar Trading Up 9.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $891.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,115,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $75,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,800 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at $3,994,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at $3,898,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at $3,667,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,575,683 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after acquiring an additional 213,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Featured Stories

