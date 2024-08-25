Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

CU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.83.

Canadian Utilities Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$33.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.91. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$28.13 and a 12-month high of C$33.72.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$860.00 million for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 16.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3300562 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

